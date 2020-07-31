Cesc Fabregas On Which Of His Former Clubs He Would Like To See Win The FA Cup

On Saturday, Arsenal and Chelsea will go head-to-head, vying for the 2019/20 FA Cup title and former player Cesc Fabregas has chosen which team he would like to see win the title.

Fabregas spent eight years at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup with the side in 2005. Following his spell at Barcelona, the Spaniard returned to England where he joined Chelsea and won the competition once again in 2018, this time in the blue jersey.

The North London club have won the competition a record 13 times, with their last victory coming in 2017 when they beat a Chelsea team that contained Fabregas. However, they have suffered a barren period with silverware since.

While he has no favourites between the two sides, Fabregas admitted that it would be better for Arsenal to win the FA Cup title on Saturday as they need the silverware more.

“Arsenal need it more,” Fabregas told the Daily Telegraph. “Chelsea basically every year has won a trophy, so it’s a different animal in this case.

“In terms of trophies, Arsenal needs it more and for confidence for next year and getting into Europe. Chelsea are in the Champions League and Arsenal has nothing at the moment.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard secured his side’s place in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves in the last day of the Premier League. They finished in fourth place in the table, trailing Manchester United on goal difference.

Meanwhile, it was a tough Premier League season for Arsenal, finishing in eighth place, two points behind Wolves.

Mikel Arteta’s side saw off holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final earlier this month with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting the goals in their 2-0 victory.

Kick-off behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium on Saturday is 5.30pm and will be shown live on BBC One and BT Sport.