Bruno Fernandes responds following argument with Victor Lindelof

Tensions were running high during Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Sevilla as Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof were caught having an on-pitch argument.

Following Fernandes’ first-half penalty, the teams were deadlocked at 1-1. That was until the 78th minute when Luuk de Jong found the winner for Sevilla.

It was poor defending from United, as Jesus Navas was left wide open to provide the final cross. Both Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were on the receiving end for not closing down the options.

Following the goal, cameras picked up on Fernandes and Lindelof engaged in a heated argument.

It is alleged that Lindelof threw an insult at his United teammate which translates into “son of a b****”.

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof disagree regarding who was responsible for that Sevilla goal 😳#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/z0vOI8smsn — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Fernandes downplayed the incident.

“I think it’s normal when you take a goal in the last 10 minutes.

“Everyone was mad. It’s not about me or Victor, it’s about the team. What’s happened between me and Victor is nothing, normal. That’s football, it happens. These things happen.

“The most important now is we have to see the mistakes everyone made and look forward to improving.”

It was a disappointing end to the season for Manchester United who dominated for large parts of the second-half. But Fernandes maintains that their performance was not good enough.

“More than a positive start. We played a great game and created a lot of chances. But in football it’s not enough – we missed a lot in front of goal.

“We are not satisfied about this because we wanted to go through. Now it’s time to rest and refresh the legs. Their keeper did very well, but the quality we have we should have scored. ”

The defeat marked a third semi-final loss for Manchester United this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now gone three seasons without collecting silverware.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, europa league, Manchester United, sevilla, victor lindelof