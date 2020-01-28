Barcelona Hijack Move For Man United Target Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

United are currently in the midst of a high profile battle to sign the 25-year-old midfielder but despite reports claiming that Fernandes is open to the move to Manchester, talks have stalled due to a disagreement over a fee.

The Premier League club reportedly agreed in principle to a £55 million deal before putting forward an offer of £42 million which was swiftly turned down.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Barcelona are set to swoop in and hijax the deal with a view to signing Fernandes on a five-year deal.

The outlet are reporting that the Spanish side would immediately loan out the Portuguese international to Valencia.

Quique Setién’s side are currently on the hunt to sign Valencia star striker Rodrigo and hope that the inclusion of Fernandes may help to get the deal over the line.

United had been linked with a move for Fernandes during the summer, but a move never materialised, with the Portuguese’s strong early-season form impressing many.

Fernandes has played 17 times this season for Sporting Lisbon finding the net on eight occasions and creating seven goals for his teammates.

The Portuguese international has continued his form from the 2018/2019 campaign which saw him score an incredible 32 goals in 53 games in all competitions from midfield.

The January transfer window closes on Friday, January 31st.