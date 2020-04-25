Name The Arsenal XI From Their Famous 2004 Premier League Victory

On this day 16 years ago, Arsenal regained the Premier League trophy following a 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Tottenham at White Heart Lane.

The ‘Invincibles’ lifted the trophy following a spotless season with zero defeats. Over the 38 games they played, Arsenal’s Premier League record stood at 26 wins, 12 draws and 0 losses.

Their form was not as consistent in the domestic competitions as they exited both the FA Cup and the Football League Cup at the semi-final stage while they lost out to London rivals Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the 2003-2004 season was legendary for the Gunners. Following their March clash with Man United, Arsenal set a new all-time league record of 30 matches unbeaten from the start of the season. From there, they recorded two more wins and another draw.

On April 25, 2004, Arsenal travelled to White Heart Lane knowing one point was all they needed to clunch the title following Chelsea’s defeat earlier in the day.

A point was exactly what they got against Spurs thanks to two first-half goals. Arsenal eventually finished the Premier League on 90 points, 11 points ahead of second-place Chelsea.

Now we want to test you on that legendary starting team who won the trophy on this day 16 years ago.

You will have four minutes to name all 11 players. You did not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get in the Facebook comments.

If the quiz does not display correctly, click here.





If you liked that quiz, and want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade