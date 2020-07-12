Andy Robertson Was Furious With The Referee After Liverpool Denied Penalty

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was caught on microphone taking his frustrations out on the referee after the Premier League champions were denied a penalty during their 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The Reds took an early lead on Saturday through a header from Robertson but Jay Rodriguez netted the equaliser in second half.

With less than five minutes remaining, Robertson was brought down inside the box by Johann Berg Gudmundsson in what appeared to be a foul, however, referee David Coote waved play on.

At full-time, the Scottish man confronted the referee, furious at the decision which denied Liverpool a chance to break the Premier League record points tally.

Unfortunately for Robertson, the BT Sport microphones picked up his conversation with the referee.

“How that’s not a penalty on me… What’s the point in having it (VAR)? What is the point in having you?

“Wait until you see it. Wait until you go in and see that and you’ll go, ‘How the f*** is that not a penalty?'”

Trying to intervene, one of the linesmen suggested that the incident occurred outside the box, which Robertson refuted.

“Yous didn’t see f***ing anything. Yous didn’t see anything the whole game apart from f***ing booking him in the last minute.

“F*** me. What’s the point of having yous in the middle? What’s the point of having you? Eh? F*** me, honestly.”

Robertson’s teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold also joined the confrontation.

“How the f*** was that not a foul on [Robertson] by the way? F*** me. If it’s not a penalty it’s a f***ing foul then. The contact echoed around the f***ing stadium!”

When the incident was reviewed, it was judged that Gudmundsson had gotten a small touch on the ball before bringing down Robertson on the 18-yard line.

The draw saw Liverpool’s 100 per ceent home record this season come to an end.