Alan Shearer Makes Bold Prediction About Mason Greenwood’s Future

Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood is good enough to break his Premier League goal-scoring record in the future.

The 18-year-old has scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season, including the equaliser in United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Wednesday evening.

That result leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needing just one point in order to secure a place in the Champions League next season as they prepare to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

⚽️✖️1️⃣0️⃣@masongreenwood becomes the first English teenager to reach double figures for goals in a @premierleague season since @WayneRooney in 2004-05! 👏pic.twitter.com/zRQ1h99ImV — England (@England) July 22, 2020

Speaking on Match of the Day, Newcastle legend Shearer stated that Greenwood’s versatility makes him “a potential superstar”.

“[He’s] a potential superstar. I respect the power, left foot, right foot, and the way he gets his shot away early, he doesn’t give the keeper a chance to set himself.

“Whether it’s near-post or far-post. Everything is power, head down, and hit it as hard as you can.

“I was taught at Southampton, by my old youth coach Dave Merrington, to concentrate on that right foot and make it unstoppable.

“Now, he can do it with his left or right foot. He gets it away early and the goalkeepers have no chance. Tonight was exactly the same. Watch how he takes it early.”

🗣 "He'll score more, he produces every time." Ole continues to be impressed with Mason Greenwood's progress at United pic.twitter.com/F7vRXd66Ms — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 23, 2020

On Wednesday Greenwood equaled the club’s record for the number of goals in one season by a teenager, joining the likes of Brian Kidd, George Best and Wayne Rooney.

Shearer believes that this is only the beginning of the success Greenwood will have at United and backed the England U21 international to break his own Premier League goal-scoring record.

“I think in 12 or 13 years’ time, we could be talking about a Premier League record goalscorer.

“I know there’s so many things that can happen in someone’s career, but I think he’s that good.”