Alan Shearer Calls For David De Gea To Be Dropped By Manchester United

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes it is time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop David De Gea as Manchester United’s number one keeper following his performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side lost out 3-1 as Chelsea progressed to the final to face Arsenal following goals from Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount and an own-goal by Harry Maguire.

However, De Gea was the name on people’s lips the game after two errors from him proved very costly for the Manchester side. The Spanish goalkeeper managed to get a foot to Giroud’s effort but could not prevent the ball from crossing the line.

However, Chelsea’s second goal was one De Gea should have saved “100 times out of 100”, according to the United manager after the game.

Mount sent a powerful effort towards goal from outside the penalty which sailed through the hands of De Gea and into the net.

The errors pile further pressure on the Spaniard who looks a completely transformed goalkeeper from the one who was voted Manchester United’s Players’ Player of the Year in 2014, 2015 and 2018 with many fans calling for a return for Dean Henderson who is currently on loan at Sheffield United.

Shearer has joined that chorus, telling the BBC after the game that it is time for De Gea to be dropped.

“I think it’s time (to drop him). It keeps happening.

“I think you bring [Henderson] back when you think he’s going to be number one. I don’t think there’s any point in bringing him back to sit on the bench.

“He has to bring him back as number one otherwise keep him out on there for experience, but, has that time come? Yes, I think it has.”

However, Phil Neville backed the struggling goalkeeper to continue as number one, believing that his confidence levels need restoring before his performances improve.

“He’s making mistakes. Look at the three goals today, I think a confident, in-form and assured David De Gea saves all three.

“I think if I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would be worried with his performance levels. They’ve dipped. His consistency is costing United games. I wouldn’t leave him out yet.

“He’s already stated that Henderson would be a future United number one. At the moment, he’s gonna go with De Gea. His credentials are still up there with the very best in the world. But at the moment, he’s just lost all of his confidence.”