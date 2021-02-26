Share and Enjoy !

“For me, he’s the greatest player through history, no doubt.”

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has named Brazil legend Ronaldo as his pick for the title of the greatest footballer of all time.

Ibrahimovic claimed that there was “no doubt” in his mind that the World Cup winner was the best player in the sport’s history and that the former striker’s elegance on the ball made people want to “play like him”.

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima.

Ronaldo began his European career with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 1994. The former Brazil international would go on to score 54 goals in just 57 games for PSV.

His stunning abilities on the ball led Barcelona to sign him in 1997.

The forward would continue his rich vein of form at the Nou Camp, contributing 47 goals and 12 assists in just 49 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Ronaldo would go on to play for top-class sides such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan before eventually retiring from the sport in 2011.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner would also enjoy a fruitful spell with the Brazil national team.

‘The Phenomenon’ won two World Cups, two Copa Americas and a Confederations Cup in his international career.

Given his exploits on the pitch, it’s little surprise that Ronaldo is regarded by many as one of the greatest players to have graced the sport.

Zlatan on Ronaldo.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi often dominating the GOAT debate in modern football circles, it comes as a surprise when someone proposes an alternative candidate for the title.

Zlatan, speaking in an interview with Discovery Plus, expressed his admiration for the two-time La Liga winner and had no qualms about declaring Ronaldo as the best player in the game’s history.

“I don’t need to describe Ronaldo, ‘The Phenomenon’,” the 39-year-old Swede said.

“I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him.

“The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did ‘the snake’. The way he was moving, for me, he’s the greatest player through history, no doubt.”

