Zlatan Ibrahimovic is under Uefa investigation.

Uefa have announced that they are investigating AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for reportedly having a “financial interest” in a betting company.

If found guilty, Ibrahimovic could be facing a three-year ban for his involvement with the company, according to reports.

A statement from Uefa reads as follows:

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimović for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company.”

Two weeks ago, reports in Sweden emerged claiming that Ibrahimovic could be facing a three-year ban for his alleged partnership with a Malta-based betting company.

Earlier in the week, Ibrahimovic signed a contract extension until 2022 with his current team Milan. The striker has enjoyed a productive season with Stefano Pioli’s side.

He has scored 17 goals and has provided three assists in all competitions this season. Milan currently find themselves third in the Serie A table with 66 points from 32 games.

