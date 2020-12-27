Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is “Santa Claus” to his 27 children!

Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is doing his part to spread joy and goodwill among his “children” this Christmas.

The mercurial forward has declared himself to be Father Christmas himself by providing gifts for his two biological children in Sweden and his 25 teammates in the AC Milan squad.

The ex-PSG striker has helped steer the Rossoneri back into title contention after years in the wilderness. AC Milan remain the only unbeaten team in Europe’s Top Five Leagues since the 2019-20 shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Milan currently sit atop the table with 34 points from 14 games, exactly double their tally from this time last year.

Ibrahimovic has helped himself to 10 goals in just six league games this term but surprisingly, Milan have enjoyed a better win percentage (72.7%) without him than with him in the team (62.5%).

Nevertheless, the former Barcelona man’s influence has no doubt rubbed off on his teammates who are aiming for their first league title since the 2010-11 season.

In light of this, the ex-Man United star claimed that he was the gift that keeps on giving at the club where he “feels at home”.

I never ask for anything for myself [at Christmas],” he told SportWeek via Goal.

“I am Santa Claus. I am the one who brings gifts to all my 27 children: two are in Sweden and the other 25 are at Milanello!

“This year, huge congratulations for what we have done and what we’re doing. We’ve lost very few games. I don’t know if that’s thanks to me, but I did do something, I brought something in.”

The Swede has won an astonishing 11 league titles in four different countries across his 25-year career. As such, he’s been acknowledged as the best Swedish footballer on 12 occasions.

When asked if he would swap his 12 ‘Guldbollen‘ for a single Ballon d’Or trophy which he has never won, he refused.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Gazzetta dello Sport: 🗣 "I have played at many clubs and have respect for all my clubs, great memories – but Milan is the club where I feel at home." pic.twitter.com/6xGx2f4zsh — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

“I wouldn’t swap my 12 Guldbollen for one from France Football because, for me, they mean continuity,” he said.

“I have seen many who have won the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, even the Ballon d’Or, had a wonderful year, fantastic, then later they disappeared, but I’ve been in the game for 25 years.

“Always at the top. It’s a big difference.”

