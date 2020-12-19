Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals how long he now needs to recover after games

Ibrahimovic hyped up his abilities as a 39-year-old claiming that he is “better” than Benjamin Button

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that he cannot be tamed and that he is ageing “better” than Benjamin Button — a character from a film who ages in reverse.

The giant Swede shows no signs of slowing down despite his age having scored 10 goals in six Serie A appearances for AC Milan this season — a joint-high alongside Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

The 39-year old’s exploits have helped propel Milan to the top of the table on a 24 match unbeaten streak. The club are hoping to win their first title since 2010-11, during Ibra’s first spell at the club.

When he was asked who was less likely to be tamed between himself or a lion, Ibrahimovic told UEFA.com: “Zlatan, 100 per cent,”

“You can tame a lion, but you cannot tame Zlatan. It’s a different animal.”

The Swede was then questioned on who was ageing better — himself or Benjamin Button, to which he replied:

“I’m doing it better because I’m living proof of it. Benjamin Button is just a made-up story.

“I’m the perfect profile for that movie. I’m doing the real movie, and Benjamin Button was a movie for the cinema.”

“I’m 39, and with what I have done, I have no obligation to work anymore, but I still have this passion for what I’m doing,” Ibrahimovic added.

“I’m never satisfied, and I always want more.”

“And as long as I can perform, I will play at a high level.”

The Rossoneri striker added that what he has achieved at his age is striking compared to several of his sporting peers.

“I don’t see a lot of players who are my age who were, or are, performing like I am doing.

“The moment a player goes above 30 is [meant to be] when they start to go down, and they quit. Above 30 is when I started to become even better.

“I hear athletes from [the] US say that they spent more than one million [dollars] to keep their body in shape. I am 39. I am in shape. I perform at the highest level. I spend zero to stay in shape.

“The secret is not how much you spend, the secret is in your head – how much you want it, how much you’re willing to sacrifice. That is the secret. It’s the mentality and mentality doesn’t cost anything.”

However, the mercurial forward admitted that he doesn’t possess the endurance of a young man anymore.

“I would like to have the brain of Zlatan in a 25-year-old body!” he said.

“I get tired faster now, compared to when I was younger. I’m sleeping a lot because I need to recover more.

“Let’s say after the games, before it probably took me one day to recover and to feel good and really fresh. Now I need between two and three days, which is normal for the age that I am.

“And as long as I can perform, I will play at a high level. The day I stop performing, I will not play anymore because I need to feel alive. I need to feel I give something back.

“I don’t want to have any advantages because I am 39 and they say ‘hey, you slow down’ and that. No, I want you to consider me on the world-class level and compare me to everybody else because then I push myself even more.”

