Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has issued a defiant response to Jurgen Klopp’s initial stadium jibe.

Following the Champions League clash between the two teams, Klopp claimed that Anfield is a “proper stadium” compared to the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where Tuesday’s game was held.

However, Zidane responded by claiming that his team were “proud” to play at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool.

Madrid welcomed Klopp’s men to the Spanish capital for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

The game was the first meeting between the two sides since the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv. Liverpool were handed an advantage ahead of the match when Real’s Raphael Varane was sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

Real Madrid are the kings of the Champions League under Zinedine Zidane 👑 112 goals, 31 wins and three titles in just 50 games under his watch 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c5KLSJIsc4 — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2021

As a result, Los Blancos went into the game missing their starting centre-back pair of Varane and Sergio Ramos. However, despite this, Zidane’s men put on a commanding performance against the 2020 Premier League champions.

The Spanish side went on to win 3-1 on the night as Zidane celebrated his 50th Champions League match in charge of Madrid in style.

The result leaves Liverpool with the difficult task of making up two goals in the return leg next week.

Klopp on Madrid stadium.

Speaking after the game, Klopp aimed a dig at Real’s Alfredo di Stefano stadium. The arena serves as the home ground for Madrid’s Castilla youth team and is currently being used as the first team’s stadium while the Santiago Bernabeu is being renovated.

“It must be a really tricky task for Real Madrid at Anfield, with or without supporters,” Klopp said in a press conference.

“This here tonight was really strange, it was really difficult, a different situation with the stadium. Anfield is at least a proper stadium and that will be good for us.”

Jurgen Klopp on the second leg: "We can play much better, we can be much more uncomfortable to play against. We have to concentrate, recover and think about Aston Villa." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/JtR65zHX7i — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 7, 2021

When Klopp’s comments were put to Zidane during his post-match press conference, the Frenchman offered a fitting response.

“This is our stadium,” Zidane said.

“We play here, and we’re proud to play here at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.”

Zidane also shared his thoughts ahead of the second leg clash next week.

"We didn't deserve anything from tonight" – Andy Robertson offers his verdict on Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/dyGNTwnghs — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 6, 2021

“Liverpool is the opponent and we know they are going to leave all they have on the pitch, I have no question about that,” Zidane added.

“We just need to be ready and it is going to be a very good second leg match. We will need to do the same thing in the second leg.”

