Real Madrid play Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has responded to claims that his side might fall victim to biased refereeing when they play Chelsea in the Champions League.

Los Blancos have come under criticism in recent days after club president Florentino Perez spearheaded the move to form the now collapsed European Super League.

Last week, 12 European clubs announced the decision to form a new Super League tournament.

Perez emerged as a target for several angry fans, pundits and clubs when he outlined the plans for the new competition in an interview with El Chiringuito TV.

However, after a massive backlash from the football community, the Super League collapsed with all but two clubs (Real Madrid and Barcelona) leaving the project.

Despite this, Perez has insisted that the plans for a Super League are still alive, adding that the teams cannot leave as they’ve signed a contract.

Most recently, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, in an interview with the Daily Mail, suggested that Real along with two other clubs would receive the harshest punishment due to their Super League involvement.

This has led to rumours that Madrid might face refereeing bias when they take to the field against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Zidane, speaking in his pre-match press conference, was asked if Uefa’s issues with his team might influence the game.

“I don’t believe that,” Zidane said.

“The referee will do his job, as always, and we just think about playing football, nothing else.

“We cannot start thinking that we will be negatively affected by all that is going on, all we cannot control.

“The president knows what I have in my heart and what I think, and we are here to prepare tomorrow’s match.

“Right now, people are talking a lot about whether we will be in the competition next year or not.

“We have to pay attention to tomorrow’s match. We don’t control that, there’s going to be a lot of conversation, and I’m just giving my opinion.

“We want to see Real Madrid in the next Champions League, and that’s it.”

