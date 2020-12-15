Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has voiced his disapproval of youth players being forced to wear black boots at the club

United are well known for their productive youth academy and McTominay is one of the recent graduates to have broken into the first team on a regular basis.

The Scotsman explained that even though he didn’t approve of the rule regarding black boots, he conceded that doing so would ensure that no one had an ego and that would guarantee future success.

“I probably couldn’t tell you one player in the club who likes wearing black boots,” he explained in an interview with the Sun.

“But it was the rules and something accustomed to every academy player and if someone tried to come out in red boots it’s like ‘you’re no different to any of us so get your black boots back on until you earn the respect and right to wear coloured boots. “I didn’t like the black boots. But you had to do it. You had to respect the rules. Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Man City: 88% pass accuracy

8 ball recoveries

3 fouls committed

3 tackles attempted

2 attempted take-ons

2 successful take-ons

2 tackles won

2 clearances Another impressive big game showing. 👊 pic.twitter.com/WFnfrQgUSa — DannyUTD (@Sami_t17) December 12, 2020 “There are no big egos, there’s no young kids coming in wearing jewellery and lookng a bit flash, that’s not the case at this club.” The 24-year-old went on to explain how he felt that the ‘DNA’ of the club was expressed through the team. “You don’t realise at the time how much little things like that at the time are going to help you,” he added. “You think ‘this is rubbish’ and ‘what’s going on?’ but then you get older, you look back and you think all of those little things have stood you in so much good stead. “Now I look back and, being one of the older academy players now, those standards have been passed through, so everybody has the idea of what a Manchester United player should look and be like, the DNA that comes with wearing that badge.”

