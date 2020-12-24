Liverpool are eyeing a club legend as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at the club.

Current manager Jurgen Klopp is contracted to the club until 2024, but the big wigs at Anfield are keen on bringing in former midfielder Xabi Alonso as the next coach.

Alonso endured a successful spell with the Reds over five years winning four trophies in over 200 appearances. The 39-year-old currently serves as head coach to Real Sociedad’s B-team and his actions have been closely followed by his former club.

The Spaniard has done incredibly well to develop youth players and dictate his team’s style of play and Liverpool would like him to come on board but only if he chooses to take a particular step in his coaching career.

The former Real Madrid man has been reluctant to relocate from his boyhood club even though plenty of European clubs including Madrid have expressed an interest in his coaching services.

Like Steven Gerrard, Alonso would likely need to prove himself at a senior level before taking on a job at one of the footballing giants such as Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Madrid.

But it seems that Xabi hasn’t demonstrated an appetite to pursue such a career so far according to Spanish football writer Colin Millar.

“Alonso is in an environment now where he is surrounded by friends and family, and the Real Sociedad B role is relatively low-profile,” he explained on the Echo’s Blood Red podcast.

“There is a sense that is what he wanted at the moment. Gerrard always said he would do his coaching badges at Liverpool and then get into coaching early in his career, whereas Alonso is slightly different.

“He has the ability and potential to become an elite coach, if not a manager, if he wants to go down that path, but does he want the added pressure of going to a bigger club?”

Xabi’s next step as a manager.

“There have been approaches from other clubs who have made clear they would be interested in taking him on, and he hasn’t accepted that role,” Millar explained.

“So it will be interesting to see how long he wants to stay. There is no suggestion that Real Sociedad’s first-team manager Imanol Alguacil will depart any time soon and so it will be a case of wait and see.

“The question is whether he is content with the role that he has at the minute, progressing these players into the first team, but will he want to take a role at a club that can give him opportunities at a club that maybe Real Sociedad can’t?

“He has a lot of admirers, and it will be interesting to see what he decides to do, because he will have a lot of influence over that.”

Alonso’s ability and future.

Given his exquisite career forged under the eye of some of the game’s best managers, it would fair to assume that Alonso has all the prerequisites to succeed as a coach.

Alonso himself made no secret that one of the main reasons he moved to Bayern Munich was to learn from Pep Guardiola, with some traits of his former manager shining through in his current stint at Sociedad.

But even though he is proving to be a talented coach, there are no guarantees that he will make a move away from Spain.

“Xabi took a year out when he finished playing to spend it with his wife and children and moving to Real Sociedad was a conscious decision,” fellow Spanish football expert Alan Feehely outlined.

“He really took time to think about his next step and strategise – everything he is doing is very considered.

“San Sebastian is his home, and it is his wife’s home too, and it was very important for him to have his children spend a good bit of time growing up there.

“For his short-term future, his contract expires in the summer, and he has done a very good job so far, but it will always be capped because the first team take the best players.

“He has spoken before about wanting to coach Real Sociedad to the LaLiga title because that is something he missed out on as a player, but I’m not sure whether he would go somewhere else and come back.

“He will forge ahead and move away if that is what is necessary.”

