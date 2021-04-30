“It was very thrilling.”

Former Liverpool midfield star Xabi Alonso has snubbed the famous ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ Champions League final in 2005 when picking the greatest game of his career.

Alonso, instead, chose another Champions League game from 2009, when the Reds faced off against Chelsea in the quarter-final second leg. The game finished with a thrilling 4-4 scoreline on the night, with Alonso getting on the scoresheet as well.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool.

Rafael Benitez‘s Liverpool clashed against Guus Hiddink’s Chelsea in the 2009 Champions League quarter-finals.

The Blues had won the first leg 3-1 thanks to goals from Branislav Ivanović and Didier Drogba and were the favourites to progress to the next round of the tournament.

In the second leg at Stamford Bridge, the Reds scored two early goals with Alonso netting a penalty in the 28th minute.

However, Chelsea managed to level the scores at 2-2 with two goals of their own, early in the second half.

As the game entered the final 15 minutes, Frank Lampard nudged Chelsea into the lead with a deft side-footed finish.

Liverpool found the back of the net two more times before the Blues scored their fourth goal of the night for a final scoreline of 4-4. Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals 7-5 on aggregate after an entertaining knockout tie.

Xabi Alonso on the best game of his career.

“One of the greatest I played, and I have great memories about the game, is not one when we won a trophy or even we won – it was a draw,” Alonso told The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast.

“It was the 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“It was a game that I enjoyed so much because we lost the home game 3-1 and it was a big, big challenge for us to come back.

“We were specialists in comebacks and it was a big challenge to come back at Stamford Bridge. The feeling that I had at half-time, winning 2-0, they were so afraid that they could lose.

“I have a great feeling about that game, it was very thrilling. They scored more goals but we had the chance to get back in the game at 3-4 and at the end the draw.

“The pace, the intensity, I have great, great memories from that game.

“I remember as well, one or two days later, we went to the Hillsborough Memorial and we had such a special reception from everyone in the Kop.

“They felt that even though we didn’t make the semi-finals, they were grateful and it became more special.”

