World Cup winning fullback Cafu explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold can win the Ballon d’Or

by Jeff Simon
Cafu

World Cup winner Cafu is a huge admirer of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold

Brazilian legend Cafu has reiterated his admiration of Reds fullback Trent Alexander Arnold and claims that the 22-year-old is more than capable of winning a Balon d’Or.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher famously said in 2013 that no kid wants to grow up and become a ‘Gary Neville’. Carragher felt that young players didn’t aspire to become right-backs but seven years later, he couldn’t be more wrong.

And former defender Cafu agrees that England are overflowing with talent in said position. Cafu is the most decorated right back in history having achieved 142 caps for his country.

When it was put to him that a number of Engish fullbacks looked to him for inspiration growing up, the 50-year-old considered it an honour.

Cafu

“That makes me happy,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I’m the only player in history to have played in three consecutive World Cup finals.

“So I hope I do inspire these young English players in the way they play. Previously, no one wanted to be a full back, so we are pioneers of our position.”

But for a legend like himself, one player stands head and shoulders above the rest — Liverpool’s own Trent Alexander Arnold.

“I can see the similarities,” he said of the Reds star.

“He’s not afraid to attack, defends well, (he’s a) good passer, hits a great free-kick. He will be a star at the next World Cup.”

Cafu was also adamant that the Englishman has the ability to take his position to “another level”.

“He can take the position of right back to another level. I think we’ve started changing the narrative, the way people view full-backs.

“It’s not just the goalscorer who should be the best player in the world. It is totally wrong that some great players never won the Ballon d’Or because of their position. Nowadays, full-backs should be seen as the main protagonists in the game.”

The 2002 World Cup winner also stressed that right-backs deserve more recognition for their efforts.

“Right backs now should be the highest-paid players in every team!’ he said.

Trent Alexander Arnold

“Strikers just have to score. Midfielders, they pass. Goalkeepers make saves. Full backs have to mark, cover centre backs and midfield, get forward and cross, take shots and provide the link to strikers.

“Pep Guardiola recognises this. A team with two great full-backs poses a far greater threat. You won’t do very well without that.”

 

