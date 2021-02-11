Share and Enjoy !

“I’m being set up to fail.”

Wilfried Zaha has revealed how his time at Manchester United had left him “shattered” because nothing was working out for him following his arrival at the club.

Zaha also claimed that he was “set up to fail” by then-manager Louis van Gaal who insisted on playing him out of position.

Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha emerged through the Crystal Palace youth academy and began to attract attention as a talented forward.

Eventually, Alex Ferguson’s United came calling to the tune of £10 million and Zaha joined the Red Devils in January 2013 as Fergie’s final signing.

However, Zaha struggled to make an impact at the club, collecting just four appearances in two years.

Ferguson’s successor David Moyes didn’t fancy Zaha’s abilities and the youngster was shipped off on loan to Cardiff City halfway through the 2013/14 campaign.

By the time Zaha had returned from his loan spell, Moyes had been replaced by Van Gaal. The Dutchman opted to play the ex-England international out of his favoured position which left him further out in the cold.

The Ivory Coast international eventually returned to Palace in 2015 and has managed to revive his career as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers.

Zaha on his Man United spell.

Zaha recently spoke on the On The Judy podcast and opened up on his time at Old Trafford.

“I went back to United after that (the Cardiff loan), and it was Louis van Gaal by then,” Zaha revealed.

“When he came, it was after the World Cup where he played Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben up front.

“He gave me two options; you’re either a wing-back or a striker. Those positions I’d never played before. It was like I’m being set up to fail.

“This was after coming back from David Moyes era and I was just shattered with how everything didn’t work out for me.

“Then I go back, I get ‘either you’re a striker or a wing-back’ – and I couldn’t do either.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: crystal palace, David Moyes, louis van gaal, Manchester United, wilfried zaha