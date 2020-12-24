There’s a genuine reason behind Lionel Messi’s unhurried start to every game.

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed why Lionel Messi appears uninvolved with match proceedings at the start of every game.

The 56-year-old manager spoke with the Financial Times and shed light on how his former player Messi attempts to “interpret play”.

He revealed how he believed that players ought to play rather than think on the pitch but admitted that Argentina captain Messi was a clear exception to that philosophy.He explained that Messi utilised the first few minutes of a game to interpret the opposition team, their defence, strategy and the like.

Messi analyses every single step with meticulous detail, fixing every movement of the opposition’s position in his head while trying to pinpoint weaknesses in their game.

“As the game advances, he gets in little by little. But he knows perfectly where the rivals’ weaknesses are,” Valverde revealed. Former Barca president Josep Bartomeu was also interviewed for the same article and he highlighted how several players ended up rejecting signing the Barcelona because of the incredible competition within the squad. With players like Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets in their ranks, it would’ve been hard for any prospective signing to break into the starting XI. “Not all the players I wanted to sign have come to Barcelona,” explained Bartomeu. “I have examples that I cannot say – very important players now playing at other clubs. We told them to come, they were excited but at the last moment they said: ‘I can’t sign because I will be on the bench,’ “We don’t want them. Sometimes, they are not strong enough to say: ‘where do you want me to play? Xavi is playing, why do you want me? You want me to play in Lionel Messi’s position? I can’t,'” In any case, Barcelona will be hard-pressed to find someone to take up Messi’s mantle when it’s time for the 33-year-old to leave.

