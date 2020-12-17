Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney’s son Kai Rooney has officially signed for the club

Kai has decided to follow in the footsteps of his famous father aged just 11 with both his dad and mum Coleen Rooney present alongside him when signing the contract.

Wayne established himself as a prolific scorer and legend at Man United over his 13-year stay at Old Trafford. The England record goalscorer played over 500 games for the Red Devils, scoring 253 goals.

That total helped him become the club’s top scorer as well as pick up 16 trophies including five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

His son Kai has now taken the initial steps towards emulating his father’s illustrious career at United.

Rooney posted a picture of himself, his wife Coleen and 11-year-old Kai as he signed the deal on social media with his famous old number 10 shirt laying on the desk.

The picture was captioned: “Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd. Keep up the hard work son.”

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

Kai happens to be the couple’s first child along with three other boys to complete the family — Klay (7), Kit (4) and Cass (2).

The Derby County player-coach took time off his coaching duties to be present at his son’s momentous occasion.

The 35-year old is looking to land a permanent gig at Pride Park after Phillip Cocu’s sacking in November, having initially made his way to the club from MLS outfit D.C. United in January.

Rooney spent two productive seasons at DC United in Major League Soccer in the USA after leaving boyhood club Everton in 2018.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy, if he had more time here, he would have gone on to get the United record,” Rooney said.

“Obviously it is great and I am really proud to have those records, but it is not something I look at.

“It says ‘Man United’s greatest goalscorer’ but I wouldn’t say I am Man United’s greatest goalscorer.”

Read More About: derby county, Kai Rooney, Manchester United, Wayne Rooney