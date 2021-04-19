Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has described Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to sack Jose Mourinho as “crazy”.

Rooney believes the timing of the decision is “strange” and added that Mourinho is still “a fantastic manager”.

Rooney also insisted that Mourinho would “bounce back” from the episode and added that there would be “a lot of top clubs” looking to recruit him.

Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho lasted less than 18 months in charge of Spurs since his appointment back in November 2019.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed from the role less than a week before Spurs play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Tottenham released a statement on Monday morning confirming Mourinho’s departure from the club.

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties,” the statement reads.

“Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

Rooney on Mourinho sacking.

Rooney, speaking in a press conference, shared his thoughts on Mourinho’s dismissal from Tottenham.

“I think it’s crazy doing it before a cup final,” Rooney said.

“It’s strange timing anyway. Surely they could have waited until after the cup final if that’s the direction they wanted to go in.

“Mourinho is a manager who loves winning trophies, that’s quite clear to see. He’s won a lot of trophies throughout his career.

“If there was one manager to set up a team to play against Man City in a cup final it’s Jose Mourinho. Tottenham haven’t had the best of seasons so from that point of view so it’s crazy and a massive risk.

“Jose is a fantastic manager. One of the best managers the game has seen.

“Unfortunately, his time has come to an end at Tottenham but I’m sure he’ll bounce back and I’m sure there will be a lot of top clubs out there looking to bring him in.

“It’s purely up to him if he wants to come into another club in England, I’m sure there are a lot of clubs around the world who would love to have him.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur, Wayne Rooney