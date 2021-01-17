Wayne Rooney praises Jason Knight after Irish midfielder captains Derby

“His performances have been first-class.”

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney praised Irish youngster Jason Knight after he awarded him the captain’s armband for the first time against Rotherham.

Derby ended up losing 1-0 on the night but Knight’s maiden captaincy was one positive from the match. The 19-year-old was handed the responsibility after David Marshall and Curtis Davies were ruled out of the game.

“I think he deserves it,” said Derby manager Wayne Rooney in an interview with Rams TV.

“His attitude in training and his performances have been first-class. He deserved to wear the armband today. Jason is a fantastic player and he is doing really well for us.”

Ireland international Knight was understandably pleased to be bestowed with the captain’s armband stating that it was a “big honour for me to represent the club like that”.

“It’s something I’ve tried to get from the start and hopefully I can keep it more often, but we need to worry about getting good results on the pitch first.”

Knight mentioned that manager Rooney advised him to enjoy the game and to refrain from doing anything that he wouldn’t normally do.

He revealed that Rooney’s instruction enabled him to play his normal game and do his best. The midfielder also stressed the importance of continuing his good performances.

The 1-0 loss to Rotherham means that Derby now sit second from bottom of the Championship on 19 points as Rooney marked his first game as permanent Rams coach with a defeat.

Knight was disappointed with the result and urged his side to improve ahead of their upcoming games.

“It was very frustrating,” he said.

“We know we need to be better and we will be better, but we need to improve on the ball and off the ball as well.

Knight felt that his side didn’t execute the basic aspects of the game well on the night and that was particularly disappointing given that it was something his team took pride in.

