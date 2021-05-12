“I’m at peace with it.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has made the “tough” decision to skip this summer’s European Championship and instead focus on completing his rehabilitation and joining the club for pre-season training.

Van Dijk has missed most of the current campaign after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in October 2020 during a game against Everton.

Van Dijk has been a crucial figure for Jurgen Klopp‘s team since his arrival from Southampton in January 2018.

The Netherlands international had featured in every single Premier League game during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He helped the Reds win the Champions League in 2019, as well as a maiden Premier League title last campaign among other trophies.

However, earlier this season, during a league game against Everton, the 29-year-old was unable to continue following a rash challenge by Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford.

The resulting injury has kept Van Dijk out of action for the last seven months. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, speculation had mounted that the Dutchman could rush his rehabilitation process in order to feature for Holland at this summer’s Euros.

However, Van Dijk has now put any talk of participating in the Euros to bed in an interview with Liverpool’s media team.

“As you say, seven months ago I got injured and it’s been a very, very long road. I had to take it step by step, as I have done,” Van Dijk told the club website.

“Things have been going well, I’ve not had a real setback or anything, I’ve just progressed nicely.

“In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: Would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no?

“With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season.

“So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that.

“Obviously, I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it – we all have to accept it.

“I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things. It’s tough, but I’m at peace with it.”

