Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos have named their toughest opponents

Both Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos have faced off against some outstanding attackers over the course of their careers for club and country.

And as such, it would take an outstanding player to have caused distress to two talented defenders as these. But funnily enough, neither of them agreed on the same player.

During a Twitter Q&A, van Dijk was quizzed on who was the toughest opponent he’d faced in his career.

The Dutchman named Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as the toughest to mark but picked Lionel Messi as the most difficult player he has crossed paths with on the football pitch.

“There are some difficult strikers out there but probably Leo Messi,” said the 29-year-old centreback.

Sergio Ramos meanwhile has been battling it out with Messi for over 13 years in Spain’s La Liga. Their duels in the famed El Clasico have resulted in some eye-catching moments and results.

As such, it was quite a surprise that the former Sevilla man snubbed the Argentina captain altogether when naming his toughest opponent.

The 34-year-old revealed that Brazil legend Ronaldinho was his biggest adversary on the pitch.

“There’ve been many. Ronaldinho was virtually unstoppable at his best, as a forward or a playmaker,” he explained.

Ramos also revealed that former Inter Milan and Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic were formidable adversaries.

“Samuel Eto’o, on his day, or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a striker who was a lot of trouble with his size, holds the ball up well, plays great with his back to goal and was fast.”

