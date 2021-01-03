Figures highlight that Liverpool have been the worst affected team by VAR

Liverpool have been the worst affected team by VAR during the 2020-21 season

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side has repeatedly been given the short end of the straw when it comes to VAR’s decisions in the Premier League.

The Reds are top of the table with 33 points from 16 games, but they appear dead last on this alternative table.

ESPN published figures from the current season, and they show that no other side has suffered more in terms of decisions overturned by VAR.

Klopp’s men have witnessed eight decisions overturned against them, compared to just three in their favour.

The figures gives the Reds a net total of minus five, one more than Sam Allardyce’s West Brom.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City and Fulham were also on the receiving end of VAR’s wrath.

Meanwhile, decisions for Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace were evened out with the remaining sides benefiting from VAR’s interventions.

Merseyside rivals Everton have benefitted the most from VAR having had four decisions overturned in their favour and only one against, giving them a division-high net total of plus three.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Southampton, followed by Leeds United and West Ham United complete the list.

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) was introduced during the 2019-20 season in the Premier League and has been a mixed bag.

The technology was created with the hopes of eliminating incorrect decisions, however, the interpretation of several decisions has left many fans frustrated and bewildered.

For example, Liverpool were denied victory against Everton when Jordan Henderson’s goal at Goodison Park was ruled out for a marginal offside against Sadio Mane.

The Reds also faced controversy during their 1-1 draw against Brighton with three decisions overturned against them.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Mane were chalked off for offside before Brighton got a late penalty decision after Andrew Robertson was adjudged to have fouled Danny Welbeck in the box leading to two dropped points for the Reds.

Whether the right decisions or not, VAR has cost Liverpool four points in the Everton and Brighton matches.

Everton also benefited from VAR against Liverpool and the decision to award them a penalty at Crystal Palace helped them with a 2-1 victory.

VAR OVERTURNS (NET SCORE)

Everton +3

Brighton & Hove Albion +2

Burnley +2

Chelsea +2

Newcastle +2

Sheffield United +2

Southampton +2

Leeds +1

West Ham +1

Aston Villa 0

Crystal Palace 0

Manchester City 0

Manchester United 0

Fulham -1

Leicester City -1

Arsenal -2

Tottenham Hotspur -2

Wolves -2

West Brom -4

Liverpool -5

