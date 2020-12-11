Robin van Persie wanted Wenger to buy ‘killer’ Chielllini

Robin van Persie didn’t always see eye to eye with his former manager Arsene Wenger

The former Gunners forward has revealed that he fervently appealed to Wenger to sign Giorgio Chiellini as he felt that Arsenal as a club “lacked a winning mentality”.

The legendary Dutchman spent eight years at the Emirates and failed to win the Premier League title before switching to Manchester United in 2012. The prolific forward ended up winning the elusive trophy a year later during Sir Alex Ferguson’s swansong season as United manager.

In an interview on Kaj Gorgels’ YouTube channel, Van Persie spoke on how he urged Wenger to get the deal done to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive resolve.

“At a given moment I felt called upon to say what Arsenal could do better in order to win the league,”

“I felt we lacked a winning mentality, and asked Arsene Wenger to sign Giorgio Chiellini.”

He felt that Chiellini’s arrival would have transformed the club given his rugged, old-fashioned defending attributes.

“I have played against him a few times, and he is a genuine winner,” van Persie said.



“He is 36 years old, but he’ll dish out nine elbows every game with a smile on his face. He’ll keep smiling and never get a yellow card.”

“You need those types of winners and killers in your side. I felt we should get him.”

Van Persie also claimed that he put forward several other candidates to help resolve Arsenal defensive frailties but his suggestions ended up being rebuffed by Wenger. In the end, the Dutchman was forced to leave the London club in search of silverware which took him to Old Trafford.





Van Persie admits that his move to Man Utd remains a delicate topic:

“My departure from Arsenal to Manchester United is still a sensitive topic in England. I wanted to win, I just wanted to win. And I had to take a risk for that.”

