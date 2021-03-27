“He is not worthy of my opinion.”

Legendary Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has hit out at Manchester United legend Gary Neville over his failed coaching spell with the team back in 2015.

Canizares claimed that Neville treated the opportunity to manage the club as a “joke” and added that the Englishman doesn’t deserve his “respect” as a result.

Gary Neville.

Neville emerged through Man United‘s youth academy and made his senior debut for the club in 1992 in the UEFA Cup.

The fullback would go on to feature in over 500 games for the Red Devils, winning 12 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and a FIFA Club World Cup among other trophies.

After retiring from his playing career in 2011, Neville began pursuing his managerial career.

After obtaining the required coaching licenses, the former right-back joined the England national team as the assistant coach under then manager Roy Hodgson.

Then in December 2015, Neville was announced as the Valencia manager. Despite his coaching inexperience, Neville’s legendary career meant that expectations over his tenure at the Mestalla were high.

However, the Englishman’s spell with Los Che was nothing short of a disaster. His first game in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Lyon in the Champions League.

Valencia would go on a nine-game winless run following Neville’s arrival, which culminated in a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

By March 2016, Valencia had been knocked out of every remaining cup competition and were languishing in 14th place in La Liga, just six points above the relegation zone.

As such, on March 20, 2016, the club made the decision to sack Neville, who lasted just 28 games at the helm.

Canizares on Neville.

Canizares spent a decade playing for Valencia between 1998-2008 and won two La Liga titles, a UEFA Cup and a Copa del Rey among other trophies.

The 51-year-old, in an interview with the Mirror, hit out at Neville over his stint with the club.

“That man treated the opportunity to coach Valencia as a joke,” Canizares said.

“He is not worthy of my opinion, nor any of my respect.”

Neville on Valencia.

Neville himself later admitted that he made a mistake in accepting the Valencia coaching job.

“I never should have said yes to the job,” Neville told Off The Ball.

“I wasn’t qualified for the job and didn’t wake up every morning and think about coaching.

“There was already far too much going on with the Sky (Sports) stuff, writing articles for a newspaper and doing all the stuff in Manchester with Salford.”

