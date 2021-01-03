Olympic Gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt has named the three footballers he would have in his 4x100m relay team

Usain Bolt has named the three footballers he would pick to complete his hypothetical 4x100m relay squad and few would contest his three choices.

The world’s fastest man took part in a Q&A with FIFA and was asked which players he would have with him in a 4x100m relay race and picked three absolute speed merchants.

The 34-year-old named Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Gareth Bale as his running mates in what would come as little surprise to most people.

Ronaldo who turns 36 next month is showing no signs of slowing down either with his goal-scoring or his running.

Last season, the Juventus talisman sprinted 92 metres in under ten seconds against Napoli, registering over 33 kph on the speedometer.

Mbappe meanwhile is just 22 years old and is widely regarded as one of the paciest players in the sport.

The youngster has been clocked at over 36 kph in the past and is officially the fourth fastest footballer in the world.

On Saturday, Kylian Mbappe clocked a top speed of 36kph to break away and score from a corner in the 93rd minute. pic.twitter.com/S2p6AWGFWT — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 11, 2017

To put Mbappé’s speed into context, at the 2009 Olympics, Usain Bolt reached a top speed of 44.7 kph during the 100m race.

Bale meanwhile might not be the player he was during his heyday at Spurs and Real Madrid but the Welshman is still one of the quickest players in Europe.

The 31-year-old has been clocked at 36.9kph in the past and would prove more than a handful in a sprint.

However, the fastest player in the world happens to be a relatively unknown winger at Flamengo by the name of Bruno Henrique. The 28-year-old reached supersonic speeds of 38 km/h in the Copa Libertadores quarter-final against Internacional in 2019, setting a new record.

All in all, if Bolt ever has the chance to race alongside his chosen trio, there’s little doubt that the medals would come rolling in.

