Sprint legend Usain Bolt has outlined what he believes is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s biggest flaw as the Manchester United manager.

Bolt explained that Solskjaer is “too nice” and added that the Norwegian never criticises any of his players, even when they’ve performed poorly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has been in charge of Man United since December 2018, when he took over from the previous manager Jose Mourinho, as the interim coach.

The former Norway international was handed a permanent role in March 2019, and two years on since then, he continues to provoke a mixed response over his managerial tenure.

Solskjaer has done well in several areas, including securing Champions League football, reaching the semi-finals of various knockout competitions, improving the performances of certain players and offering first-team opportunities for youngsters.

However, for all his positive efforts, the 48-year-old has yet to win a trophy with the Red Devils.

Usain Bolt on Solskjaer.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt spoke with CNN, and he shared his thoughts on the current Man United manager.

“He’s too nice. That’s the only thing I can say; he’s too nice,” Bolt said.

“He never really says anything bad about any player, even if they don’t play good, and that’s the only thing.

“But if he changes and really pressures the players, you know what I mean, calls them out sometimes when they really didn’t put their all into it, then I feel like he should stay because he is cool and the fans love him.”

Usain Bolt on Bruno Fernandes.

Bolt also praised Bruno Fernandes for the impact that he’s had on the club since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon last year.

“He’s outstanding,” the 34-year-old said.

“But it worries me to know that if Bruno doesn’t play, we look shaky, we don’t look like a football team, you know what I mean. “He has to play every game, but I love his energy; I love he always wants to be playing; even if we’re leading by 10, he wants to be on the field, and that’s how players should be. “He always wants to be on the field, always wants to do well and always just push yourself to be the best version of himself.”

