Uruguay’s assistant coach Mario Rebollo has revealed why it could benefit striker Edinson Cavani to leave Manchester United.

Rebollo claimed that it would help the national team if Cavani “goes to Boca (Juniors) or wherever”. He added that it would also benefit the side if Cavani were to play “where he feels most comfortable”.

Cavani arrived at Man United last October on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old has managed seven goals and two assists in 26 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Cavani joined on a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. The Uruguay international’s future has been subject to intense speculation in recent weeks, with a summer exit reportedly being mooted.

Earlier in the month, Luis Cavani, father to Edinson, claimed that his son “wants to play in South America”.

“My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family. He wants to play in South America,” Luis told Superfutbol on the TyC Sports network.

“I want Edinson to play for a team that fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca.

“At the halfway point of the year, he’d like to return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there [in Manchester]. He wants to return.”

Rebollo on Cavani.

Now, Rebollo has claimed that it would benefit the Uruguay national team if Cavani were to leave Old Trafford.

“It helps the national team if Cavani goes to Boca (Juniors) or wherever,” Rebollo told 2 De Punta.

“The priority is that he plays where he is comfortable and with a good competitive level. If he’s close to here, it’d be great, but if he’s not comfortable he would not bear it much.

“It would be good for us if Cavani plays where he feels most comfortable. It makes no difference to me if it’s Boca or another place, where he’s better. We have to have him with rhythm and competition.”

