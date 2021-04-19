“We have snakes close to us.”

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has hit out at the proposed idea for a European Super League.

Ceferin claimed that the aforementioned project is a “spit in the face for all football lovers” and added that there would be legal action taken soon.

On Sunday, 12 football clubs announced the decision to form a new Super League competition. The clubs include the Premier League ‘Big Six’ of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool.

In addition, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid make up the remaining six teams. These 12 sides will serve as the founding members of the tournament.

Each of the aforementioned teams released a statement on the matter on Sunday.

“Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs,” the statement reads.

“Going forward, the Founding Clubs look forward to holding discussions with UEFA and FIFA to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.”

Ceferin hits back at Super League idea.

Ceferin spoke at a press conference on Monday and criticised the “disgraceful” plans for the Super League.

“We will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon as we have a clear answer,” Ceferin said.

“My opinion is that, as soon as possible, the players have to be banned from all our competitions.

“I cannot stress more strongly (that) Uefa and the footballing world are united against the disgraceful, self-serving proposals we have seen, fuelled purely by greed.

“It’s a nonsense of a project. This idea is a spit in the face for all football lovers and our society. We will not allow them to take this away from us.

“I was a criminal lawyer for 24 years but I’ve never, ever, seen people like that.

“If I start with Ed Woodward, but he called me last Thursday saying that he’s very satisfied with (new Champions League) reforms and he fully supports them. Obviously, he already signed something else.

“We might be naive in not knowing we have snakes close to us. Now we do. There will be legal action soon.”

