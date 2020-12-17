Trent Alexander Arnold had a bone to pick with Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was visibly displeased that his side ended up losing 2-1 to Liverpool on Wednesday night. After the game, Mourinho went over to Klopp to let him know that he felt that the “best team lost.” But Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold was having none of it.

The Reds clinched a significant 2-1 victory over Spurs courtesy of a late goal from Roberto Firmino. The win sent reigning champs to the top of the league table with 26 points.

6 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League meetings with Tottenham (five goals, one assist). Familiar. pic.twitter.com/Rz9Iswwlkg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

Mourinho made a beeline for Klopp to let him know exactly how he felt about the result. “I told him [Klopp] the best team lost, and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion,” he said in his post-match interview.

“If I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there. That’s [only] animated? Do you want me to take the board with the added time from the fourth official’s hands and see what happens to me?

“For some reason, I am different.” However, Liverpool’s star fullback Trent Alexander Arnold took offence at Mourinho’s statement and jumped on social media to respond cheekily. The 22-year-old England international posted a picture of his side captioned with just three words: “Best Team Won.” The post garnered a huge response from both fans and teammates alike and served as a perfect response to Mourinho’s earlier comments. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Klopp also disagreed with Jose’s statement and said that his side’s victory was “absolutely deserved.” “The win was absolutely deserved,” said the German. “They are a top side – a counterattacking monster – so you have to be really focused, and because they don’t want the ball too much you have to play around them and keep them busy. 3 – Roberto Firmino's header was only the third 90th minute winning goal v Jose Mourinho in the Premier League, after Mark Viduka for Middlesbrough in August 2006 and Oussama Assaidi in December 2013 for Stoke City. Drama. pic.twitter.com/SjqT6gQhmL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020 “We did that really, really well. What a wonderful goal to win it, a nice corner [from Andy Robertson] and a sensational header from Bobby. “[Mourinho] didn’t say anything to me about my behaviour on the touchline. I thought he said the best team lost. It was not heated at all. I thought he was joking, but he wasn’t. So that’s it.”

