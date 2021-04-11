“He is an outstanding player.”

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold offered up a fitting response to his naysayers after scoring his team’s winning goal against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold has come under intense criticism in recent weeks for his sub-par performances this season. Last month, the 22-year-old saw himself dropped from the England squad for March’s World Cup qualifiers.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa.

Liverpool welcomed Dean Smith‘s team to Anfield for their Premier League clash on Saturday. The last meeting between these two sides in the league resulted in a shocking 7-2 loss for the Reds.

However, Jurgen Klopp‘s side managed to exact a modicum of revenge over the aforementioned result with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Anfield.

Villa opened the scoring for the game with Ollie Watkins finding the net just before halftime but Liverpool managed to fight back as Mohamed Salah equalised just before the hour mark.

Then, in the dying seconds of the match, Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box to hand his team the victory.

Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Following the result, the England international took to social media to issue a defiant message to his doubters.

“Are you not entertained!?” Alexander-Arnold wrote in a Twitter post. The tweet is a reference to a line used by the character Maximus Decimus Meridius in the film Gladiator.

Klopp on Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking after the game, Klopp described Alexander-Arnold as an “outstanding player”.

“We can stop that chat about Trent, everyone agrees that he is an outstanding player,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“It’s Gareth Southgate’s decision what he does for the squad but we don’t have to talk about it every week. We don’t have to justify the players’ status every week.

“He had a great game against Arsenal, made a mistake against Real Madrid, had a great game (against Aston Villa) and scored a goal so that’s perfect for today.

“I don’t think Trent is in a situation where he has to prove himself at this level. He has to challenge himself, but not because of the national team but because as a young player he has to challenge himself.”

