Transfer news: Man United considering Donny van de Beek swap for Roma star

The summer transfer window approaches with some interesting reports.

In today’s transfer news roundup, Manchester United have “proposed an exchange” with Roma, which would see Donny van de Beek join the Italian side in return for Nicolo Zaniolo.

Chelsea are targeting a reunion with former striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer and Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen.

Manchester United transfer news.

Man United have “proposed an exchange” with Serie A side Roma, which would see struggling midfielder Van de Beek swapped for Zaniolo, according to Italian publication La Republic [via Roma News].

Van de Beek has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford since his transfer from Ajax last September. The midfielder has made just two starts in 16 total Premier League appearances this season.

In addition, he has scored just one goal in 32 games for the Red Devils.

Zaniolo, meanwhile, has missed the 2020-21 campaign due to an ACL injury. However, prior to his injury, the Italy international had scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 69 appearances for Roma.

Chelsea transfer news.

Chelsea are interested in signing Lukaku in the summer but they will be forced to shell out at least £105m to sign the Belgian, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The same report claims that the Blues are looking to sign a “proven” striker to lead their frontline during the next campaign.

The 27-year-old is reportedly viewed as an “attractive option” for Chelsea given that he is familiar with the Premier League and the club.

Lukaku has scored 21 goals and has provided eight assists in 32 games for Inter Milan in Serie A this season.

Liverpool transfer news.

Finally, Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign highly-rated PSV striker Malen, according to the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly views the 22-year-old attacker as a long term replacement for Divock Origi. Malen spent time at Arsenal during his youth career before returning to the Netherlands in 2017.

The striker has been in stellar form for PSV in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in 29 appearances.

