Transfer news: Man United could see swap deal as ideal way to part company with Paul Pogba

The winter transfer window approaches with some interesting tidings.

In today’s transfer news roundup, Manchester United are linked with a sensational Cristiano Ronaldo reunion involving a swap deal with Paul Pogba. PSG are interested in a loan deal for Spur’s Dele Alli, and Arsenal face stiff competition to sign a promising Hungarian midfielder.

Manchester United transfer news

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United could be looking forward to an emotional reunion with their prodigal son Cristiano Ronaldo in a sensational swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

The 27-year-old Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford appears to be in limbo after his agent Mino Raiola’s claim that his time at Old Trafford was “over”. And now, a return to Juventus looks promising with the Italian giants looking to capitalise on the situation.

According to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Juve would be willing to move on from the Portuguese forward as they’re trying to instil a unified brand of football. Appearing on the Football Ramble show, he said:

‘Talking to people during the week because I’ve been doing something on the Paul Pogba situation, which is connected to Ronaldo, and the fact that Juventus might actually be interested in a swap,

‘It’s not impossible. Connected to all that was the view that ultimately, Juventus are trying to install this collective idea of football.

A Pogba-Ronaldo swap deal. Could it really happen?😱 On today's On The Continent, @MiguelDelaney says Juventus might be interested and explains why they would want to get rid. Listen to the full episode below👇https://t.co/GFvY8TrUsB pic.twitter.com/5Cbz3UumlZ — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 10, 2020

‘They [Juventus] tried it with Sarri, now they’re trying to do it with Pirlo, but that is almost impossible to do while Ronaldo is there, because the way he plays, he just doesn’t really fit into that collective approach.’

What’s more, Ronaldo turns 36 in February and pockets the team’s highest wages at £30m per year, putting an immense financial strain on the Turin giants.

United are also looking to bring in a centre-back over the next two transfer windows with three leading candidates to choose from: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Brighton’s Ben White and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano. .

The Athletic reported that United’s hopes of sealing Upamecano in the January transfer window have all but vanished after failing to qualify from their Champions League group. RB Leipzig would’ve been more inclined to sell the talented young Frenchman mid-season had they been knocked out of the Champions League and as such, United will have to wait until the summer to land the 22-year-old.

With that in mind, United might be forced to scout local with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Brighton’s Ben White has taken their eye following an impressive loan spell with Leeds last year; his versatility and ability to play out from the back were also highly regarded. However, they could face competition over his signing with rivals Liverpool seemingly interested in the 23-year-old Englishman amid their injury crisis.

PSG waiting on Dele Alli

Following their comfortable 2-0 victory over Antwerp on Thursday night, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho admitted that Dele Alli was an “unhappy player”.

On the back of this, French giants PSG are looking to bring in the Englishman on a loan deal in January believing Tottenham would sanction the midfielder’s departure. According to the Daily Mail, it’s clear that Alli doesn’t form a part of Mourinho’s future plans having failed to start any Premier League game since the opening day loss against Everton.

Alli is eager to get the callback to the England squad for next summer’s Euros and he knows that regular playing time is his only hope — something he could get at PSG.

Arsenal waiting on Dominik Szoboszlai’s decision on his future

In Arsenal transfer news, one of Europe’s most promising talents has the Gunners eagerly waiting for a decision on who he plays for next.

The 20-year-old Hungarian midfielder, currently plying his trade for RB Salzburg has scored six goals and produced six assists for the Austrian side this season and his efforts aren’t going unnoticed.

Sky Sports reports that the Gunners are interested in signing him but face stiff competition from the likes of RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The midfielder is said to have a deadline of Tuesday, December 15 to make up his mind or face staying with Salzburg for the rest of the season. The Hungarian reportedly has a release clause of £23m making him an attainable target given the Gunners spending restrictions.

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, Paul Pogba