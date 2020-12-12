Transfer news: Man United not the only Premier League club considering Erling Haaland signing

Erling Braut Haaland is a wanted man.

In today’s transfer news roundup, Manchester United face stiff competition from Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland. Barcelona are interested in the signing of Gini Wijnaldum and Arsenal are looking to lure City defender Eric Garcia to the Emirates next summer.

Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United had previously tried, unsuccessfully, to sign Erling Braut Haaland when he left RB Salzburg for Dortmund. But it appears, their interest hasn’t wavered and the Daily Mail reports that United can expect strong competition for his signature with Manchester City also keen on his services.

The report states that both clubs will be keeping tabs on the talented striker in the coming months. City are reportedly preparing for the future as they believe Sergio Aguero’s time at the Etihad is drawing to a close and Haaland would make an ideal replacement for the legendary Argentine forward.

It’s rumoured that a clause exists in Haaland’s Dortmund contract that would allow him to leave in 2022 for £65 million – a steal when you consider his talent – so the Bundesliga club may decide to cash in on him next summer, when he would command a much higher fee.

Erling Haaland for Borrusia Dortmund: -32 Games

-33 Goals

-1.2 Goals per 90

-147% xG performance

-35% conversion rate

-0.21 xA per 90 This kid is a machine. ⚡️🌕 pic.twitter.com/lEf6zRlygq — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) December 3, 2020

United’s main area of focus is a right winger and their ideal candidate would be Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but they would like to be kept updated on Haaland’s status should any opportunity arise to sign him next summer.

Barcelona keen on Gini Wijnaldum

Barcelona have endured a torrid 2020-21 season, registering their worst league start for 30 years with just 14 points from 10 games so far. As such, manager Ronald Koeman has wasted no time looking for recruits to bolster the squad and Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum is a prime candidate.

Barcelona were interested in bringing the Dutch midfielder to the Nou Camp last summer but a move never materialised. However, the 30-year old’s contract is set to expire next summer and extension talks have failed to produce any meaningful outcome.

Mundo Deportivo report that Koeman would like a midfielder in the mould of Wijnaldum — someone who can increase the intensity, who can start sequences within their own half and progress the ball forward and be a goal threat.

Additionally, the midfielder would complement Koeman’s 4-2-3-1 formation and be able to contribute defensively as well.

However, given Barcelona’s dire financial situation, a move for the midfielder appears highly unlikely in January with a summer move the likelier outcome.

Arsenal interested in City’s Eric Garcia

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to snatch defender Eric Garcia from his former club. The Spanish defender turned down a contract extension with the Citizens and becomes a free agent next summer.

Garcia was linked with a move to former side Barcelona this summer but the defender ended up staying in Manchester.

The Sun reports that Arteta is an avid fan of the 19-year-old having worked with him during his time as an assistant coach at the Etihad. And as such, he is keen to recruit his services to try and fix their leaky defence.

However, the Spaniard might have to wait until the summer to push for a move as Arsenal would need to sell some unwanted players first to release funds for a potential transfer.

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Manchester City, Manchester United, Premier League, transfer news, Transfers