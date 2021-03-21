Jose Mourinho is under pressure at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will lose his job at the club if he fails to secure a top-four spot this season, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday after a shocking 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, leaving the Portuguese coach in a difficult position.

However, club chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly not given up hope that Mourinho can reverse the team’s current slump.

The ongoing 2020-21 campaign marks Mourinho’s first full season in charge of the north London club.

Spurs got off to a great start in the Premier League, even managing to beat Manchester City 2-0 back in November.

Since then, however, their form has been erratic. After topping the table in November, Tottenham have fallen down to eighth in the league, with 45 points from 28 games.

Last Thursday, they were embarrassingly knocked out of the Europa League by Zagreb, after Mislav Orsic’s stunning hat-trick handed the Croatian side a 3-2 aggregate win.

The result is all the more damning considering that Spurs went into Thursday’s game with a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

In addition to their on-pitch struggles, Tottenham have also endured their fair share of issues off of it and a report from The Athletic claimed that several players are unhappy with Mourinho’s training methods at the club.

Mourinho facing the sack.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Mourinho will be sacked as the Spurs’ boss if he fails to deliver Champions League football for the 2021-22 season.

Tottenham have seen their finances take a major hit after they missed out on this season’s Champions League, as well as due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, securing a place in next season’s edition of the tournament is reportedly being viewed as an “absolute priority” because of the financial boost it would offer.

Chairman Levy has reportedly been supportive of the ex-Real Madrid boss and as such, remains hopeful that Mourinho can spark an improvement in the team’s form.

The same report also claims that the club have begun the process of identifying suitable replacements for Mourinho, with RB Leipzig coach Julian Naglesmann being touted as the “perfect candidate” to take over.

