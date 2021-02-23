Share and Enjoy !

“There is no plan to move the ball forward.”

Tottenham Hotspur players have been left “bored” and “frustrated” by manager Jose Mourinho‘s training techniques, according to reports.

Spurs have endured a torrid run of results in recent weeks and Mourinho’s methods have reportedly caused an increasing number of his players to be unhappy.

Spurs poor form.

Mourinho took charge of the north London club in November 2019 and his side finished sixth in the Premier League — 40 points behind winners Liverpool.

The 2020-21 campaign marked his second season at the club and things got off to a great start. Spurs put together an impressive run of results in the league, beating Manchester City in November to go top of the table.

However, since then, their form has all but vanished. In recent weeks, Mourinho’s men have lost six of their previous seven league matches.

On Sunday, they ended up losing 2-1 to David Moyes‘ West Ham United. The result gave Moyes his first victory over the ex-Real Madrid coach after 15 prior attempts.

Spurs currently sit ninth in the table, nine points off fourth place and 23 points behind league leaders Man City.

Unhappy Spurs players.

As such, a report from The Athletic has claimed that several Tottenham players are unhappy with the two-time Champions League winner’s training methods at the club.

The report highlights that several players have become “bored” and “frustrated” as they’re focusing too much on perfecting their defensive play and preventing mistakes.

The players reportedly spent hours working on how to defend throw-ins before a game against Liverpool.

“Everything has changed, even the training is so defensively minded now. There is no plan to move the ball forward. The plan is to defend, boot the ball up to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and that’s it,” a source told The Athletic.

Additionally, the players feel anxious about making mistakes, especially given the manager’s insistence on eliminating errors and only taking risks in certain conditions, according to the same report.

