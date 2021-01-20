Spurs are reportedly interested in signing Danny Ings.

Southampton’s Danny Ings is reportedly stalling on a new contract as the English forward wants to play in the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in his services.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s top performers since joining the Saints in 2018.

The Englishman has scored 36 goals for the club since moving from Liverpool and 22 of those goals came last campaign, which turned out to be his best for the club.

The Telegraph reported that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have offered him a new contract in the hopes of convincing the forward to extend his stay.

However, it appears that the striker has refused to sign the deal as he is eager to play in the Champions League with his contract entering its final 18 months.

Now a report from Eurosport has claimed that Jose Mourinho‘s Spurs are interested in signing the talented striker in the summer.

The same report also highlighted that the north London side were interested in signing Ings last summer to serve as a backup option to talisman Harry Kane but the former Liverpool man opted to remain at St Mary’s.

Before making his move to Southampton, Ings was signed by Liverpool in the summer of 2015 from Burnley. However, the Englishman struggled to make an impact at the club as he was blighted with injuries. He managed just three goals in 14 appearances for the Reds before deciding to move in 2018.

Southampton faced off against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Tuesday and manager Hasenhuttl shared his opinion on the striker’s potential transfer.

“Danny chose to be with us,” he said as per BT Sport.

“He wants to be with the club and we know that he’s an important player for us, and I’m still hoping that we find an agreement and then finally he stays with us.

“But if not life will go on and this club will still exist and hopefully we find a way that we can both live with it.”

Read More About: danny ings, jose mourinho, southampton, tottenham hotspur