Football clubs spare no expense with regards to hiring the world’s best managers.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was recently appointed as manager of PSG following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Christmas 2020.

The club made the announcement on Saturday which reunited Pochettino with his former club where he played as captain.

🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino, de capitán a jefe ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/qm5eKfT9i2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) January 2, 2021

“I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain,” he told the club’s official website.

“I would like to thank the Club’s management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart.

“This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions.

Following the Argentine’s much-hyped arrival at the Parc des Princes, renowned sports journalist Tancredi Palmeri revealed that Poch would earn €7 million per year at his new club.

While that may seem like a generous sum, it pales in comparison to the best-paid managers in the footballing world. In fact, Pochettino’s salary isn’t even enough to crack the Top 10.

Palmeri also revealed the Top 10 best-paid coaches in football right now and they’re listed below.

#10 Hansi Flick – €8m per year

#9 Carlo Ancelotti – €8m per year

#8 Jurgen Klopp – €10.5m per year

#7 Antonio Conte – €11m per year

#6 Zinedine Zidane – €12m per year

#5 Fabio Cannavaro – €12m per year

#4 Rafa Benitez – €13.5m per year

#3 Diego Simeone – €15m per year

#2 Jose Mourinho – €17.5m per year

#1 Pep Guardiola – €23m per year

The fact the Pochettino doesn’t even break into the aforementioned list is surprising given that he’s one of the most sought after coaches in football.

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Barcelona’s Ronald Koeman also miss out.

An analysis of the standings would suggest that Bayern Munich’s Flick and Liverpool’s Klopp are massively underpaid at their respective clubs given the immense success they’ve garnered over the years.

Cannavaro and Benitez inclusion in the Top Five highlights how much money Chinese clubs are willing to hand out in order to attract European managers.

Pep Guardiola meanwhile has emerged as the best-paid coach in the world by a healthy margin and perhaps justifiably so. Manchester City saw fit to reward the Catalan with a salary that’s three times more than what Poch earns at PSG for all his success at the Etihad.

