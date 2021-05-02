“They have got a lot of good characters.”

Former Republic of Ireland forward Tony Cascarino has identified the attribute that Bruno Fernandes has in common with Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Cascarino believes that Fernandes shares Keane’s “feistiness” on the pitch, claiming that the 26-year-old “always wants to upset one or two (people)”.

Roy Keane.

Keane developed a reputation for his feisty behaviour both on and off the pitch during his playing career.

Over the years, the Cork native has endured altercations with several renowned footballers including Alan Shearer, Patrick Vieira, Peter Schmeichel and Alf-Inge Haaland among others.

Keane was never one to let his teammates off the hook over a lacklustre performance and he demanded maximum effort from his peers during a game.

Fernandes, meanwhile, appears to share a similar mindset to the legendary Irishman. The Portugal international has previously spoken of how leading his team is a skill that comes naturally to him.

In addition, Fernandes has also been seen reprimanding his teammates for their mistakes during games and he even hit out at Pep Guardiola during a touchline altercation last year.

Cascarino on Fernandes.

Former Ireland international Cascarino, speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, believes that Man United have plenty of “good characters” within the squad.

“They have got a lot of good characters now in their team. There is a little bit of feistiness going on in the team as well,” Cascarino said.

“You always feel with Fernandes, he always wants to upset one or two (people) or says things as the game is going on.

“That’s what (Roy) Keane did. Keane did that for years at United.”

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena. You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, roy keane, tony cascarino