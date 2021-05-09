“Don’t be surprised.”

Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino believes that Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino could be dismissed from the role in the summer if his side fails to win Ligue 1.

PSG currently find themselves second in the league table, four points behind Lille who have played one more game.

Cascarino claimed that PSG have previously sacked managers who have “won things” at the club and as a result, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pochettino were to end up with the same fate.

Pochettino is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football. The Argentine was praised for transforming Tottenham Hotspur into regular top four contenders during his five-year spell with the north London club.

After being sacked as the Spurs coach in November 2019, Pochettino was eventually appointed as the PSG manager in January 2021.

The 49-year-old had previously spent two years at the French side during his playing career, even captaining the team before his departure in 2003.

However, things have not gone to plan for Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. Despite winning the French Super Cup in January, PSG have since been knocked out of the Champions League and are currently trailing Lille in Ligue 1.

“Don’t be surprised if Poch gets the sack at PSG.”

Former Ireland international Cascarino, speaking on talkSPORT, believes that Pochettino’s days at PSG could be numbered if the Parisiens miss out on the league title.

“If they don’t win the league and they’ve been knocked out of the Champions League in the manner they have, 4-1 over two legs, PSG are very capable of sacking Pochettino,” Cascarino said.

“There have been other managers at PSG who have won things and been sacked, so don’t be surprised if Poch gets the sack at PSG… especially if Lille win the league.

“Lille winning Ligue 1 is worse than Leicester winning the Premier League, it’s a team way lower. Lille is the second biggest team in its area, RC Lens are a far bigger club in the North East of France.

“He was brought in to do what Thomas Tuchel was brought in to do – keep winning the league and get them closer to winning the Champions League. Pochettino could do neither!”

