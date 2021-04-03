Ex-Ireland forward hits out at Jurgen Klopp’s Trent Alexander-Arnold comment

Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino has criticised Jurgen Klopp over his comments regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission from the England squad.

On Friday, Klopp admitted to being “surprised” by Gareth Southgate‘s decision to exclude Alexander-Arnold from the Three Lions squad for their March World Cup qualifiers.

However, Cascarino believes that Klopp went “too far” with his comments and explained that Alexander-Arnold’s defensive frailties this season could be the reason for his England snub.

Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to replicate his form from previous campaigns this term.

The 22-year-old played a crucial role in helping Liverpool win their first Premier League trophy last season, contributing four goals and 13 assists in the league.

However, his lacklustre displays this season have led to Southgate dropping him from the national team squad.

On Friday, Klopp revealed that he “didn’t understand” Southgate’s decision to omit Alexander-Arnold.

“I was surprised when he didn’t get the call-up. I respect the decision, of course, I do. But I didn’t understand it,” Klopp said in a press conference.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the squad of England, then England must have an extremely good squad, let me say it like this.

“I respect that Gareth makes his own decisions, of course, but I didn’t understand it anyway because Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the last two seasons at least, let me say the season before and the season before that, the stand out right-back in world football – that is the truth and at an unbelievable young age.”

Cascarino on Klopp.

Cascarino, speaking on talkSPORT, believes that Klopp’s comments went too far.

“Trent is a fantastic wing-back, an attacking full-back, his deliveries are superb… but he’s struggled this year,” Cascarino said.

“He’s had games where he has not been as good offensively.

“But he’s not had a good season defensively and that means teams have tried to exploit Trent; Raheem Sterling did it for Man City, Marcus Rashford did it for Man United, I’ve seen (Jack) Grealish do it when Villa won 7-2, trying to exploit the space in behind him.

“I think that’s the reason (for his omission) and I think Klopp went a bit too far.”

