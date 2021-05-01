“It was the biggest mistake they’ve ever made.”

Tim Sherwood has hit out at Manchester United‘s decision to sell Romelu Lukaku and described the move as the “biggest mistake” by the club.

Sherwood also believes that the Red Devils could challenge for the Premier League title next season if they secure the signing of either Erling Haaland or Harry Kane in the summer.

Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku joined Man United from Everton in a reported £75m deal plus add-ons, back in 2017.

The Belgian had established himself as one of the Premier League’s best strikers at the time, scoring 87 goals and providing 29 assists during his four years with the Toffees.

However, Lukaku failed to hit the heights that were expected of him at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, he still contributed a respectable 42 goals and 13 assists in 96 games for the Red Devils.

The Belgium international eventually left for Inter Milan in the summer of 2019. Lukaku has proven himself to be an indispensable asset for the Italian side this season, scoring 21 goals in 32 league matches.

Inter currently sit atop the Serie A table with 79 points and look set to win their first league title since 2010.

Sherwood on selling Lukaku.

Sherwood, speaking to Premier League productions, believes that Man United need to sign a centre-forward in the summer.

“What (Man United) do need is a centre forward. They’re going to need someone,” Sherwood said.

“They had someone and it was the biggest mistake they’ve ever made getting rid of Romelu Lukaku, who’s on fire now at Inter Milan.

“Edinson Cavani might not be the answer to challenge Man City because of his game-time.

“But I think he’s brilliant for the younger boys. For (Marcus) Rashford, (Mason) Greenwood and (Anthony) Martial to watch him every day in training is great because what he does is an art.

“Who do Manchester United go for this summer? Is it Haaland or is it Kane? If they get one of those two in they would certainly be up there challenging for the Premier League title next year.”

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena. You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: Inter Milan, Manchester United, romelu lukaku, tim sherwood