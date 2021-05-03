Tim Sherwood claims Chelsea star is ‘getting away with murder’ amid poor season

“I don’t think he’s ready.”

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz is “getting away with murder” during his debut season with the club, adding that the German has been “very poor” for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Sherwood also hit out at Chelsea striker Timo Werner for “missing a lot of chances” to score goals, claiming that the 25-year-old isn’t “ready” to play in the Premier League.

Kai Havertz.

Havertz arrived at Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen last September for a reported £72m transfer fee.

The German international had made a name for himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attacking midfielders prior to his move to England, scoring 46 goals in 150 games for Leverkusen.

However, the 21-year-old has endured a debut campaign to forget with Chelsea, scoring just four times in 25 Premier League appearances.

Werner, meanwhile, has only found the back of the net six times in the Premier League since his arrival from RB Leipzig last July.

The striker has repeatedly been criticised for missing major goalscoring opportunities in several games this campaign.

Sherwood on Havertz and Werner.

Sherwood, speaking with Premier League productions, criticised both Havertz and Werner over their lacklustre performances for the Blues.

“He (Werner) is missing a lot of chances. He gets in behind with his pace and runs away from players but he needs one to go in,” Sherwood said.

“The chances are coming but he’s not taking them. I don’t think he’s ready for the Premier League at the moment.

No Premier League player has missed more Big Chances in league and European competition this season than Timo Werner: ◎ 29 Big Chances

◉ 21 missed

◎ 8 scored Another huge chance tonight. #UCL pic.twitter.com/ovzyM1kFdZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 27, 2021

“I think he will be, I think he’s going to be an excellent player but I think if Tammy Abraham had the same opportunities as Timo Werner has had this season, Chelsea would already be nailed on in the Champions League.

“I think he’s missed too many chances and Kai Havertz is getting away with murder because he’s another big name who has come over and been very, very poor.

“I know he had long-Covid but it looks like he’s still struggling. He shows glimmers of brilliance and I think in the end they will both be excellent players.

“If I have one criticism of Tuchel, I think he’s discarded Tammy Abraham far too early. Timo’s had a lot of opportunities but he hasn’t shown it yet.”

