Thiago reacts to facing Spain teammate Sergio Ramos in Champions League

“He’s my opponent.”

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has revealed his thoughts on squaring up to Spain teammate Sergio Ramos when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

Thiago explained that while he enjoys playing alongside Ramos in the national team, he will be viewing the Madrid legend as his “opponent” when their teams will clash in Europe.

Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago left Bayern Munich last September to join Liverpool in a £25m transfer. The 29-year-old came off a treble-winning season with the German club and was hailed as one of Bayern’s key players over the 2019-20 season.

As such, expectations over the Spaniard remained high following his arrival at Anfield. However, six months since he was announced as a Liverpool player, Thiago has endured a season to forget.

The ex-Barcelona man has often been blamed for the team’s disappointing performances and has divided opinion among fans and pundits alike over his suitability for Liverpool’s style of play.

The midfielder also spent a large period of time out of action at the start of the season, missing 21 games after being afflicted by Covid-19 and injuries.

Thiago on Ramos.

However, the Spaniard managed to return to the squad at the turn of the year and has featured more regularly for the reigning Premier League champions.

After beating RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate in the Champions League Round of 16, Jurgen Klopp’s men will now face Real Madrid in the next stage of the tournament.

Thiago, speaking in an interview with AS, revealed his thoughts on facing Ramos in Europe next month.

“I love playing alongside Sergio in the Spain team and when I have to come up against him as an opponent, then he’s my opponent,” Thiago said.

“It’s great playing with Sergio. The years go by and you continue to learn from him; he keeps on evolving, keeps on wanting to compete.

“That ambition, that determination is key to what he’s all about. That’s something that rubs off on the rest of us in the Spain team.

“We can all learn from a guy who has won so much in the game, yet keeps on wanting more.”

