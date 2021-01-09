“There’s nobody in the Premier League, nobody that plays like him.”

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has expressed his admiration for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara following his impressive 45-minute cameo against Aston Villa on Friday night.

Liverpool faced off against Villa in a FA Cup clash and emerged as 4-1 winners on the night. Thiago was introduced at half-time for Jordan Henderson and ran the show from midfield.

The Spaniard made the switch from Bayern Munich to the Anfield last summer following a successful season with the Germans which saw them lift the treble.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled with injury issues since his arrival, which has limited his contributions at his new club.

However, the midfielder has come back into contention of late and made a couple of promising cameos.

Class performance today from our #AVLLIV Man of the Match, @Thiago6 💪 pic.twitter.com/QGSiOcFRKU — Liverpool FC USA (@LFCUSA) January 8, 2021

Liverpool struggled to break down a young Villa side during the first half, but their experience and quality eventually shone through in a 4-1 success and Thiago played a key part in that.

Liverpool legend Owen was undoubtedly impressed with the midfielder’s performance and heaped praise on the Barcelona graduate at the full-time whistle.

“This fella just makes me want to watch football 24 hours a day,” he told BT Sport.

“The way he looks around, the way he gives it the eyes. There’s nobody in the Premier League, nobody that plays like him.

“He’s playing a different type of game than everyone else. His disguise on passes is unbelievable.”

Concerns were raised when manager Jurgen Klopp took off captain Henderson at the break against Villa. However, the German insisted that the decision was purely a tactical one and not driven by any fitness concerns for the Englishman.

“Hendo and Thiago, it was clear before the game that we do it like this for 45 and 45,” he explained.

Just nice watching Thiago Alcantara play footy isn't it? — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 8, 2021

“There is no [injury] problem, and no, we had no reservations [over playing].”

Dean Smith’s Villa saw their pre-game preparations disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak within their ranks and the Premier League side were forced to close their training ground and field an Under-23 side as several members of their first-team headed into self-isolation.

