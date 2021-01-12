Thiago Alcantara had no qualms about snubbing his Liverpool teammates and picking rival David de Gea in his dream team.

Thiago is only just getting his career at Anfield up and running after an injury-plagued start to the campaign.

However, despite the lengthy layoff, the Spaniard has proved his qualities in just five appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

However, he has risked the wrath of his new teammates by omitting all of his fellow Liverpool stars out of his lineup while making room for United goalkeeper De Gea.

The Barcelona youth graduate spoke with Liverpoolfc.com and explained that he chose players based on the chemistry they shared.

“I always say that more than the best players I always choose the best chemistry and the best friends I have in football,” he said.

He then named his brother Rafinha who currently plays for PSG, ex-Barca teammate Jonathan dos Santos of LA Galaxy, and Spain colleagues De Gea and Leeds striker Rodrigo alongside himself to complete the team.

“The only problem is somebody has to defend!” he added.

Despite not picking any of his Reds teammates, Thiago was full of praise for several of his colleagues. He singled out Andy Robertson for his funny personality.

“He’s a very funny guy, very natural person,” he said.

“Everybody loves him and I think he’s a great teammate.”

He also praised forward Sadio Mane saying:

“It seems like there is never a bad day for him, he’s there all the time and we appreciate it always.”

On fellow midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, he said the following:

“Gini Wijnaldum, he’s a beloved human and a great person and always as I say with Sadio as well, there with positive thinking and always there for you.”

Thiago was also quizzed on which retired Champions League midfielders he would like to feature in a team with and he picked a Liverpool great.

“I have already played with Xabi Alonso, so this box I can tick it. Why not Steven Gerrard? A legend,” he said.

“If I played alongside him it would be a way of learning more [about] football, for sure.”

