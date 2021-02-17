Share and Enjoy !

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Teddy Sheringham has criticised Spurs coach Jose Mourinho for his managerial style at the club.

Sheringham hit out at Mourinho for being willing to take credit for his team’s wins while deflecting the blame on others whenever Spurs ended up losing.

The three-time Premier League winner also felt that this behaviour was “typical” from the ex-Real Madrid coach.

Mourinho joined Spurs in November 2019, replacing former manager Mauricio Pochettino in north London.

The 58-year-old endured an underwhelming first season with the club, finishing sixth in the league by the end of 2019-20 campaign.

Spurs got off to a better start during the current 2020-21 season and were hailed as potential title challengers owing to their good form in the first few months.

Both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min’s goal contributions helped Mourinho’s men top the table in late November.

However, things began to take a turn for the worse as the season progressed. Spurs’ form began to deteriorate and they fell out of the top four.

The north London club currently sit ninth in the league with 36 points from 23 games. Their consistently poor displays have ended their title charge and now risks costing them a European spot.

Mourinho has also come under criticism for his failure to overturn Tottenham’s lacklustre performances as well as for his poor man-management at the club.

The ex-Porto coach has publicly disagreed with Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale and has relegated Dele Alli to the bench for much of the campaign.

Sheringham on Mourinho.

As such, former Spurs striker Sheringham criticised Mourinho for his managerial style at the club.

“Typical Jose, isn’t it?” Sheringham told Goal.

“Without being too rude, if Tottenham loses, it is Tottenham’s fault. If Tottenham win, then it’s Jose’s fault, that’s how it works in Jose’s world.”

However, Sheringham also added that the 58-year-old was capable of winning silverware at the club even though it would be a difficult task to achieve.

