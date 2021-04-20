“We are doing the impossible.”

Real Madrid and European Super League president Florentino Perez has dismissed Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin‘s threats against the proposed new tournament. Perez also said the new tournament will “save football.”

On Monday, Ceferin claimed that players who will feature in the Super League would be banned from participating in the Fifa World Cup and the Euros.

However, Perez brushed aside any such claims, insisting that “that’s not going to happen”.

Ceferin speaks out against Super League.

On Monday, in a press conference, Ceferin spoke out against the newly announced plans for the Super League.

“My opinion is that, as soon as possible, the players have to be banned from all our competitions,” Ceferin said.

“Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.

“I was a criminal lawyer for 24 years but I’ve never, ever, seen people like that. We might be naive in not knowing we have snakes close to us. Now we do. There will be legal action soon.”

Perez responds to Ceferin.

Perez, speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito TV, hit back at Ceferin’s threats and opened up on the decision to form the Super League.

“Every player can be calm because that’s not going to happen. They won’t be banned if they join the Super League,” Perez said.

“Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will not be banned from the Champions League or domestic leagues. Impossible, I can assure you of that. 100 per cent, it won’t happen, the law protects us. This is impossible.

“The pandemic has given us the finishing touch to a situation that was deteriorating. We are doing the impossible.

“The English are most upset because anyone could think that the Premier League was going to disappear. Those who do not want to lose their privileges have said that.

“They have said that it is for the rich and it is not true. It is to save football and based on solidarity.

“We are all going to go out and explain the truth of what this is. We are going to save football, we are not going to allow football to disappear.

“This is the only option to save the modest, the medium clubs. Those who have the right to have an opinion are the fans, those 4,000 million.

“They want better competitions, more competitive. And nobody cares about this. It is not true that we end the leagues.”

